$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) will announce $16.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $71.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $71.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.20 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $80.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Shares of OSS remained flat at $$4.66 during trading on Tuesday. 126,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,405. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in One Stop Systems by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 647,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,794 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 316,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 72,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

