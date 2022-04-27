$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.28. ExlService reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

EXLS stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.74.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,200 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.