$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Offerpad Solutions.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 673.50 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 9.50.

Shares of Offerpad Solutions stock traded down 0.32 on Tuesday, reaching 4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.87. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio purchased 25,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara purchased 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. LL Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

