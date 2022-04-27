$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $987.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,600,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,222,000.

BLMN traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.36. 1,925,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,369. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

