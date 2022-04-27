-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.57). Castle Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 294.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

CSTL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 10,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,033. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $586.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $411,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 116.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 375,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

