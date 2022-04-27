$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.60. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.56. 19,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,514. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

