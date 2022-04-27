$0.47 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 9.2% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 85,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Trustmark by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Trustmark by 160.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 99,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. 16,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

