-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $159.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 20,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,061. Civeo has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $350.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,028,166 shares of company stock worth $23,336,881 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

