-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.26). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agenus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.00. 35,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,237. Agenus has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $514.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Agenus by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

