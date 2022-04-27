$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. NetScout Systems reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NTCT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.25. 807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,763. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

