$0.20 EPS Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 13,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,560. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 846.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,811,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,453 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,035,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,666 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 263,060 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

