-$0.09 EPS Expected for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Alaunos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaunos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alaunos Therapeutics.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRT traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

About Alaunos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.