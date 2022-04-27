-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

GNSS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,120. Genasys has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $7.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genasys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genasys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Genasys by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

