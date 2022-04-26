Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) EVP Sells $22,266.72 in Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $22,266.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 894,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of Zevia PBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $26,648.18.

NYSE:ZVIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,112. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC ( NYSE:ZVIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZVIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

