Zero (ZER) Trading Up 13.3% Over Last Week

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Zero has a total market cap of $188,338.17 and $11.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00405489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00081286 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,340,851 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

