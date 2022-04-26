Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to Hold

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CZFS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.