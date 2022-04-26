Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) to Hold

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “
Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a research report on Thursday.
Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.
