Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCFC traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,176. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53. Tritium DCFC has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.