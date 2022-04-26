Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.28. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUVA traded up $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. 522,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

