Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. Ero Copper posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ero Copper.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ERO stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,011. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.12.

About Ero Copper (Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ero Copper (ERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.