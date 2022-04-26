Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. Xylem reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

NYSE:XYL opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.64. Xylem has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 2.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

