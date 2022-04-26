Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NYSE:SUNL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. 968,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

