Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) will report $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $209.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,757. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $171.15 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.91.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

