Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBDC. TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.05.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 971,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,934. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the third quarter worth $205,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

