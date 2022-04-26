Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $861.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS.

AAWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $882,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. 516,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.17. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

