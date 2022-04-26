Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.44. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Albemarle stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.46. 1,523,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,542. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

