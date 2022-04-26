Zacks: Analysts Expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tritium DCFC.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Tritium DCFC stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 698,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,176. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

