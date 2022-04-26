Zacks: Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.85.

Shares of LVS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,556,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,025. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Tobam raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 445,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 257,364 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,241 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

