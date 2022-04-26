Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $54.20 million. Cryoport posted sales of $53.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $260.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $269.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $318.84 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $351.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Cryoport stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 921,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,995. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.