Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMDI shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:TMDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.43. 258,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,505. The company has a market cap of $47.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,654,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 169,600 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Medical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Medical by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Medical by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 98,374 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

