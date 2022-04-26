Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to announce $265.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.00 million. MongoDB reported sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.72.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,373.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB traded down $28.99 on Thursday, reaching $352.75. 1,029,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.60.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

