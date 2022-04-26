Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.53 million.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 318,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 135,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 433,947 shares of company stock worth $7,383,866 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

