YVS.Finance Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $142,841.59 and $33,963.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.80 or 0.07411744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00048091 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,886 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using US dollars.

