YFValue (YFV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,534.00

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a total market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00032584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00102222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars.

