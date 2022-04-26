Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CSFB set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. 30,284,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,347,494. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 29.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 27.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

