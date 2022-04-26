YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $55,827.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00103695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,232,415 coins and its circulating supply is 13,676,774 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

