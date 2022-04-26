Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.3% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Xylem worth $55,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.45.

Shares of XYL traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,437. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

