XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Capitalization Achieves $174,011.28

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded down 1% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $174,011.28 and $14.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XTRABYTES alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00239728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00180206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.93 or 0.07423462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00035585 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XTRABYTES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XTRABYTES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.