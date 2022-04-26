Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Down 4.3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43). 102,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 120,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of £47.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.50. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

