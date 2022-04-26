Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $396.70 or 0.00984664 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $612.10 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00043996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.24 or 0.07389877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,880,694 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

