Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 111,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 82,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF)

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for base metal deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pickett Mountain project that covers 6,800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine, the United States.

