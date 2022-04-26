WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 1.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.38 and last traded at $40.97. Approximately 416,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 400,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,129,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

