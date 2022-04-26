Wings (WINGS) Trading 20.9% Lower This Week

Wings (WINGS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00032718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00102133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

