WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $381.66 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

