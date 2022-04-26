Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.43 billion-$22.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.77 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00-26.00 EPS.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $10.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.26.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

