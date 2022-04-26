Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$26.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $24.00-26.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $3,168,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,117,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

