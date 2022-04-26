Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.34 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $20.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $73.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.38 billion to $74.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.65 billion to $85.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 136,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 96.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,624,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,080 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. 29,595,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,091,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

