Wanchain Trading Down 0.8% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Wanchain has a market cap of $88.52 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001140 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.91 or 0.00176009 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00035998 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00389219 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.