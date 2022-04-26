Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 576 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 55,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. 303,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,352. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.93 and a 12-month high of $84.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

