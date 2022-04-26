Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 4,776 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Main Street Capital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 81,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425 in the last ninety days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,427. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

