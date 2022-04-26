Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.58. 227,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,759. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.92 and a 200-day moving average of $262.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.